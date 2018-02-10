

CTV Atlantic





Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is pledging to turn Atlantic Canada blue in the next federal election.

The new National leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada was rallying the troops in Nova Scotia on Saturday, and giving them a bit of a morale boost at the same time.

Andrew Scheer spoke to delegates of the Nova Scotia PC Party at their Annual General Meeting, and expressed confidence that the tories will pick up Atlantic Canadian Seats at the next election.

"Where is the minister for Atlantic Canada? Mississauga." Scheer exclaimed to the crowd.

The theme that ran throughout Scheer's speech was that he was a man of the common people, an 'Anti-Trudeau', who understands the issues of the ordinary folks in the Maritimes.

Scheer also accused the Liberals of stifling Atlantic innovation with tax proposals that amount to an "unprecedented attack" on small businesses.

"I'm already hearing lots of disappointment with the way the 32 Liberal MP's in Atlantic Canada have been silent on the attack on small business, on the carbon tax being imposed on a region that will suffer disproportionately," Scheer told the crowd.

Scheer declined to comment on the recent sudden departure of provincial leader Jamie Baillie, but did say all political parties need to take action.

"Come up with processes to make sure workplaces are safe, and recognize that in politics especially, the workplace can extend beyond buildings," said Scheer in his comments.

"I'm already hearing lots of disappointment with the way the 32 Liberal MP's in Atlantic Canada have been silent on the attack on small business, on the carbon tax being imposed on a region that will suffer disproportionately," Scheer told the crowd.

Delegates at the meeting say Scheer is sending the right messages.

"He's talking directly to the people who are feeling a little bit disenfranchised and disappointed by the representation out of Atlantic Canada," says former Federal Minister Peter McKay.

"A lot of younger parents, who are now taking maternal or parental leaves, they'll definitely benefit from these tax breaks," adds party member Hanna Dawson Murphy.

Scheer had appeared at the Nova Scotia PC Party meeting one year before, for one of the first debates in the 13-way race to become federal Tory leader.

He assured the five candidates who have entered Nova Scotia's PC leadership race that competition only makes a party stronger.

On Saturday night, party delegates will hear from provincial leadership candidates for the first time as a group. The time and place for a leadership convention will be announced Sunday morning.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw and The Canadian Press.