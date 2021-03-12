HALIFAX -- The federal government is investing $400 million in active transportation projects over the next five years.

"It’s things like walking paths in nature, improving accessibility in a community main street that has physical barriers for accessibility," said Halifax MP Andy Fillmore. "Anything at all that removes barriers to accessible movement."

Simone Mutabazi from the Ecology Action Centre says any improvements will encourage more people to trade their four wheels for two.

"I think the importance of having infrastructure that allows people to feel safe and feel confident in order to ensure they are able to access active transport is super important," Mutabazi said.

Cyclist Trayvone Clayton knows how he’d spend the money.

"There’s not enough bike lanes, not yet at least," Clayton said. "This is a good one here on Spring Garden and South, but there should be more."

If that happens, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage would expect some opposition.

"I can tell you that every time we invest in bike ways, we get complaints that’s the nature of the game," Savage said.

It’s unclear how much of the $400 million in this federal program will be coming to the Halifax Regional Municipality, but there are some ideas on where that money will be spent.

More bike lanes could be just one of the projects that qualify for the federal program. Improved busing in rural communities doesn’t.

"We have to find ways to move people effectively," Savage said. "We’ve tried in those areas but we simply can’t run a bus. The bus system has to make some kind of economic sense, but it also needs to serve the needs of the rural community."

Halifax’s portion of this $400 million national program will be announced later this year.