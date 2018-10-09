

CTV Atlantic





Some support for the troubled Phoenix payroll system was announced Tuesday in New Waterford, N.S.

Forty-five new recruits will be hired after completing a 10-week training program at the NSCC Marconi Campus.

The Health Canada positions will make up a new compensation support office.

“When the previous government set up the Phoenix system, it was doomed to fail,” said Sydney-Victoria MP Mark Eyking.“It was all centralized to one area and the proper homework wasn't done. It's taken us a long time to realize we almost had to dissemble the system and start all over, so this is part of it.”

The new recruits will be hired for a two-year term earning between $50,000 to $60,000 a year.

It's unclear if similar support centres will be announced for other parts of the region. The new office in New Waterford is slated to open on Nov. 19.