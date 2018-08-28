The federal and Nova Scotia governments are pumping money into Nova Scotia's wine industry to help producers compete on the global marketplace.

Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison, who represents the riding of Kings-Hants, was at Luckett Vineyards in Wallbrook, N.S., this morning to announce funding of nearly $640,000 for two export-related wine industry initiatives.

Perennia Food & Agriculture Incorporated will receive more than $398,000 for a mobile filtration trailer. The province of Nova Scotia is matching that amount.

Perennia is a non-profit organization and will use the specialized equipment to provide filtration for still and sparkling wines to enhance their quality and make them more competitive internationally, said a news release from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

“This technology will decrease filtration time for wineries, reduce the risk of microbial contamination, provide more flexibility for wineries as to when to bottle, and ultimately support the preservation of the high quality and aromatics of our exceptional wines for both local and export markets,” said Viliam Zvalo, Perennia’s chief executive officer.

The federal government also announced a $241,000 contribution to the Winery Association of Nova Scotia to help them implement a two-year plan to develop international markets for Nova Scotia wines. The province added $80,000 to that.

“The government of Canada wants more people to discover the sparkling wines and crisp aromatic whites that contribute to Nova Scotia’s well-deserved reputation for high-quality vintages,” Brison said in the news release. “Perennia and WANS are helping Nova Scotia’s wineries enhance the quality of our world-class wines, enabling them to better compete internationally.”

According to the most recent statistics available, the Nova Scotia wine industry had an economic impact of $218 million in 2015, an increase of $22 million since 2011. The industry supports more than 900 jobs.