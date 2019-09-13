

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 17 years behind bars will finally start to see some compensation.

Glen Assoun was exonerated earlier this year in connection with the death of his former girlfriend Brenda Way.

Both the government of Nova Scotia and the federal government have now reached a deal on an initial compensation package for Assoun.

The details are not being made public.

Officials continue work to reach a broader compensation package in the case.

There is no word if an inquiry or formal apology will be made.