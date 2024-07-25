'Feels so awful': Money stolen from two small N.S. museums

Two small museums in different parts of Nova Scotia have been hit by theft within days of each other.

The most recent happened Tuesday at Fort Point Museum in LaHave, N.S., just outside of Bridgewater. Museum director Jessie Grigg-Farquhar said three interpreters were working that day, but two were busy when the alleged suspects walked in.

"A couple entered the building and spent a couple minutes speaking with her, walked around the museum, and then asked her a question in the room in the museum that's furthest away from the front door," said Grigg-Farquhar. "While our heritage interpreter spoke with the woman, the man circled back, picked up our donation keg, which is a 50 pound cast iron kettle, and walked out the front door with it."

Security cameras captured the theft, which resulted in about $1,000 to $2,000 in donations being stolen.

"To me, it just feels so awful that we are people that are targeted. A thousand dollars might seem like a drop in the bucket to some people, but for us, it can really help us expand our reach in the community."

Admission is by donation, so every dollar counts for small community-run museums.

She said there are typically around 100 visitors a day, with even more coming to the site to picnic, enjoy a nearby beach, and just spend time outdoors.

"We do have a lot of people who are coming and going, so it's very surprising that he was able to come in and do that kind of unnoticed," said Grigg-Farquhar.

A similar theft happened last Friday at Heritage Models Museum in River Hebert, which is not far from Amherst.

Manager Carrie Power said two people came in just after 4 p.m. and stole at least $200. She said staff took a few days off after the fact.

In the days since, she said the museum has received a lot of community support.

No one was hurt in either incident. Both museums say they have been in contact with RCMP.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen to another museum," Grigg-Farquhar.

CTV News reached out to RCMP for more details, including whether the two incidents are connected. RCMP would not provide details Thursday, but said more information is expected to be released Friday.

