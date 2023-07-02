Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes

One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.

Northumberland Ferries announced Sunday that service had been cancelled because of a technical issue.

The 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ferry crossings from Wood Island, along with the 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. crossing from Caribou were called off.

The vital link between the two Maritime provinces was shut down for two weeks, beginning June 16, after a mechanical issue stopped the ship from sailing.