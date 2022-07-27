Ferry service between N.S. and P.E.I. resumes Wednesday following fire

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.

The MV Confederation is currently on an interim schedule, with four round-trips a day running between Woods Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

Northumberland Ferries says the ship made its first scheduled departure of the week from Wood Islands at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The company adds that Wednesday’s crossings were “close to full” with passengers. The MV Confederation can hold up to 600 passengers.

An update will be provided later in the week about expanding the current schedule.

Northumberland Ferries’ scheduling updates can be found online.

The fire broke out in the engine room on the MV Holiday Island as it neared Wood Islands Friday morning.

About 230 passengers left the ship using an inflatable slide and were ferried ashore.

No injuries were reported.

The ship was towed to berth at Wood Islands by Sunday and vehicles were then unloaded.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the fire. Investigators remained on-site Wednesday.

The ship is currently secure in berth at Wood Islands, but its engine room is not yet fully accessible. Northumberland Ferries says this is due to “gas freeing and dewatering” and investigators will not enter the space until it is safe to do so.

The MV Holiday Island was built in 1971.