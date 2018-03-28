

CTV Atlantic





Drivers with bad parking habits may getting a free ride right now in downtown Dartmouth and Halifax.

The city has taken on parking enforcement, but is short on people to hand out tickets for the time being.

“In 2017 we had about 140,000 parking tickets issued, and in 2016 there was about 175,000,” says Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Nick Ritcey.

That’s just shy of 26,000 fewer tickets over the past year. It may sound like good news for drivers and stores.

“Businesses don't necessarily want more tickets issued. They want people to have a positive experience downtown,” says Ivy Ho of the Downtown Business Commission.

The municipality says there’s less enforcement, as council didn't renew its one-year contract with a security company. Enforcement is now an in-house operation.

But they're short-handed: four of nine full-time positions haven't been filled.

“We're still in the process of making sure that we have a full complement of compliance officers,” says Ritcey.

Finding a place to pull over on the peninsula can be frustrating.

“My partner has lots of difficulties with it and doesn't like coming downtown at all because of the parking difficulties,” says Halifax resident Roy Baker.

It's the number one complaint the Downtown Halifax Business Commission deals with. Businesses need the loading zones free for deliveries, so enforcement is important.

With another busy tourist season coming up, there will be officers watching the newly redeveloped Argyle Street.

“We're hoping that people will park smarter and use parkades,” says Ivy Ho.

The municipality is planning to hire more enforcement officers by the summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie.