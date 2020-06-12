ALBERT BRIDGE, N.S. -- It seems COVID-19 cabin fever has led to a higher demand than normal for camping this summer, at least at Nova Scotia's provincial parks.

The Mira Provincial Park in Cape Breton is still closed, but soon, it will be busy with campers eager to get outdoors after being stuck at home due to COVID-19.

But when Darrell Geddes tried to book online at the Caribou-Munroe's Island Provincial Park in Pictou on Wednesday, he says he had all kinds of trouble.

"After that of course, panic set in," Geddes said. "I was trying to recapture what I had, but I wasn’t able to do it because the system froze."

Geddes says he was eventually able to book, but the locations and dates he wanted were gone.

Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry says since they started taking reservations this week, there's been a big spike in demand compared to other years and many weekends are already booked solid.

"If folks have the time to visit through the week, there are certainly sites available that way, but yeah, demand is certainly up this year," said Sandra Fraser.

With travel between provinces still up in the air this could be the summer of the "staycation."

The head of Destination Cape Breton says hearing that campsites are filling up fast is good news for tourism operators desperate for some traffic.

"It was music to our ears the other day to hear Dr. Strang say that Nova Scotia is open for in-province travel," said Terry Smith. "And for our operators who are desperate to get whatever they can from this season; that's really important."

As for the online booking problems, Lands and Forestry says it was a one-day issue and they're working on a fix going forward.

Geddes says it's happened in the past, and he's contacted his MLA to share his frustrations.

"Whether the demand was higher or not, we've got to do better," Geddes said.

Exacerbating the problem is a system-wide reduction of 30 per cent to ensure physical distancing – which makes sites more scarce.