Fiery streak in Maritime night sky Sunday likely rocket launch debris
For those lucky enough to look up Sunday evening near 6 p.m., a lengthy and fiery looking streak briefly lit up a portion of the dark sky.
I’ve had a number of reports and some video of the object sent in and shared over the last few days. I myself was lucky enough to see it as I was walking down to the Christmas parade in Bedford, N.S., Sunday evening.
My first thought was that it was a fireball -- a rocky meteor that hits the earth’s atmosphere and burns up.
There are after all several active meteor showers this time of the year.
I wanted some more information though, so I reached out to Robert Thacker of the Astronomy and Physics Faculty of Science with Saint Mary’s University.
He responded that: “There were 12 reported sightings of the event on the American Meteor Society fireball report page, but because it was moving comparatively slowly and breaking up fairly easily, this was likely a piece of space debris, i.e. an old satellite or piece of a rocket coming back down,” said Thacker.
“While it isn't always easy to associate a flight path of debris with events like this, a clever bit of sleuthing by local amateur astronomers has already linked it directly to the Rocket Lab launch from Nov. 4. Both the track prediction by the AMS and the ground track on aerospace.org coincide really well.”
So there you have it! Likely not a meteor at all but debris from a launch a few weeks ago and a hemisphere away.
Robert also noted that this may become a more frequent phenomenon.
“There are going to be more and more reported sightings of space debris in the next few years and confusing them with fireballs is likely going to be more common. It can sometimes be tricky to properly determine whether something is one or the other.”
“That said, there are good general guidelines: If something is moving fairly slowly across the night sky, being visible for 20 seconds, or more say, then you very likely have a piece of space debris. True fireballs usually come in much faster -- perhaps three or more times faster -- and are visible only for five seconds or so.”
I want to thank all those who sent in a report and media of the event some of which is included in this article.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Dating app company lists its top 7 trends ahead of 2023
A new survey conducted by a dating app company suggests the top dating trends that it says will define dating in 2023.
Assault-style firearm definition draws applause from gun-control group, ire of Conservatives
The Liberal government prompted applause and anger on Tuesday by proposing an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm for inclusion in gun-control legislation being studied by a House of Commons committee.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a mother's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. Police say the infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Man facing murder charge in death of 75-year-old man, say Montreal police
Montreal police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man last month in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc show
Documents released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
Plow operator training on accessibility undergoing review and update to improve service, City of Winnipeg says
The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will plow residential streets after complaints and concerns piled up following a recent snowfall and some hope accessibility will play a bigger role in snow clearing going forward.
-
Winnipeg Children’s Hospital seeing 'unprecedented' number of patients
The Winnipeg Children’s Hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” number of patients coming to the emergency department for this time of year, according to the section head of pediatric medicine at the facility.
-
Manitoba man who rammed truck into Rideau Hall approved for day parole
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed a gate at Rideau Hall to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted day parole.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board meeting to discuss mask mandate ends without decision
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.
-
Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Tenants of a Russell, Ont. building were shocked to learn the sharp increase to their rent is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.
Vancouver
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for information
BC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC report
Members of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Regina
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
Better Bus Youth looking to make transit free for Regina students
A group of Regina students are making their voices heard on the issue of non-accessible public transit due to high prices.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Woman, 23, charged with assault after senior pushed outside Oak Bay home
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with assault after she allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
B.C. to launch new standalone ministry of housing
The B.C. government is launching a standalone ministry dedicated to tackling the housing crisis in the province.