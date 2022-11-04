Fifteen dolphins wash up on Digby, N.S. shoreline

Turning to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Digby Fire Department for help, Wimmer says that at the time of reporting, all of the dolphins were still alive. She’s confident they’ll be alright. (COURTESY: Michael H. Renaud) Turning to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Digby Fire Department for help, Wimmer says that at the time of reporting, all of the dolphins were still alive. She’s confident they’ll be alright. (COURTESY: Michael H. Renaud)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island