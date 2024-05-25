Fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol ship officially named HMCS Frédérick Rolette

The name of the Royal Canadian Navy’s fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) is now official.

The HMCS Frédérick Rolette was christened Saturday morning at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax.

“The naming of a ship is an act that is done with deep consideration and reflection on our collective history, both as a nation and as a military,” says the commander of the Maritime Forces Atlantic Rear-Admiral Josee Kurtz. “Once named, the ship will forever carry an inheritance of battle honour, operational histories, and the story exploits of her crew and command.”

First lieutenant Rolette served in the Provincial Navy of Upper Canada during the War of 1812.

Hélène Châtillon, one of Rolette’s last remaining descendant’s performed the honour of christening the ship. The HMCS Frédérick Rolette was christened Saturday morning at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)

HMCS Frédérick Rolette, is the latest vessel turned out by the Halifax Shipyard under the Federal government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“Our shipyard and ship builders have been tasked with constructing six arctic offshore patrol ships or AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy, and an additional two modified AOPS for the Coast Guard. So we’re here at number five of those AOPS,” says Halifax MP, Andy Fillmore.

As the process continues, the president of Irving Shipbuilding says the workforce is becoming more efficient with the construction of the vessels as they continue to gain experience.

“It reflects dramatic improvements in our shipbuilding process that demonstrates the commitment of our workforce to continuous improvement. It was built in half the hours of the first ship of the class and its construction duration is a year shorter than the prior ship,” Dirk Lesko says.

Canada’s final AOPS is expected to be complete in 2025.