

The Canadian Press





YARMOUTH, N.S. - Two young lives were remembered today at a service for two children who died in a house fire in rural Nova Scotia.

People gathered at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church for a funeral for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy, two of the four children who were killed when a fire swept through their house in Pubnico Head, N.S. on Jan. 7.

Obituaries say the children -- who were part of a blended family -- were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.

They also include a note from the family thanking the first responders, funeral homes and hospital staff who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The four-month-old baby boy was the son of Emma Kennedy and Phillip Prouty, who both managed to get out of the house.

More than 600 people attended a memorial service yesterday for Mason Grant, a seven-year-old boy who was remembered as "an old, wise soul."

Mason was staying overnight at the Pubnico Head residence, along with the three other children.

On Sunday, hundreds of family and friends gathered at a chapel in Barrington for a memorial for seven-year-old Mya Prouty.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but say they do not suspect foul play.

