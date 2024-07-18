Financial assistance now available for those affected by last week's deadly flash flooding in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians in Annapolis Valley and surrounding areas can now apply for disaster financial assistance for uninsurable losses related to last week’s flash flooding.

The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is designed to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and non-profit organizations get back on their feet after a major storm of natural disaster.

“This has been another devastating storm and an incredibly difficult time for Nova Scotians,” said John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, in a provincial news release Thursday.

“These were powerful thunderstorms that caused flash flooding and severe damage. We want to help people get the support they need to make repairs.”

The program covers uninsurable losses for eligible households, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 31.

Deadly flash floods

Last Thursday, remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through parts of western and central Nova Scotia with more than 100 millimetres of rain in just a few hours.

During the flash flooding, a 13-year-old boy died after being swept into a ditch overflowing with rushing floodwaters in Wolfville, N.S.

The RCMP said they received a call about the youth disappearing under the rushing water around 7:30 p.m.

Officials found the youth’s remains around 11:30 p.m. after diverting the water drainage system in the area.

