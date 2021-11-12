Finding beauty in isolation: A photo essay of abandoned Nova Scotia properties

EARLTOWN, N.S. -

Former newspaper photojournalists Ted Pritchard and Ingrid Bulmer have just published their first book after spending two years travelling Nova Scotia seeking out abandoned homes and spaces.

Forgotten Nova Scotia is a two-year photo essay that was done in conjunction with Lunenburg publisher McIntyre Purcell Publishing.

"We just got in the car and we started driving actually. We said, let's go to some of the more rural areas, that's where we found most of them," said Bulmer.

Pritchard said his favourite property was a property on Flat Island.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to come across that building about 10 years ago while working covering a lobster crew that were operating out of the South Shore of Nova Scotia," he said.

"It's beautiful, stark isolation. It has everything."

Bulmer says her favourite house was a property in Goldboro with woodwork, stained glass windows and coral walls.

"You could feel that it was a home at one time … that was full of love and energy," she said.

Pritchard says it's easy to let your thoughts wander as you visit each property.

"Your mind tends to take you in a direction and you end up creating backstories for what could have happened in any one of these places," he said.

"I think that's kind of where the magic happens. That's why this subject is so passionately pursued by many people. It's unlimited in its capacity to tell a story."