TRURO, N.S. -- The family of a man who disappeared in Truro, N.S. two years ago walked in his honour on Sunday and they were joined by another family of a missing child.

The two families are finding comfort in one another.

When talking about her son, Susan Robben isn’t sure if she should use past or present tense.

Tony Walsh disappeared two years ago and police are investigating his case as a homicide.

"It was one of his hobbies I guess, or is one of his hobbies, I should say," says Robben.

"I know the logic behind it is he’s probably no longer with us, but it’s hard to accept when there’s no proof."

On Sunday, Robben came to the Truro parking lot where Walsh's car was found.

With strength from supporters, she marched.

"Just thinking of Susie and her family and how much she’s missing and how much she goes through," says support Joanne Cris.

"Hopefully someone will say something that can help our case and the other missing persons cases in Nova Scotia," says Sara Walsh-Turner, sister of Tony Walsh.

In the crowd was Dylan Ehler’s parents.

The three-year-old disappeared in May 2020 and they’re still searching for answers themselves.

"It’s a terrible club to be in, but when you’re in it, you have to stick together," says Ashley Brown, Dylan's mother.

In Walsh’s case, RCMP would only say it’s still under investigation.

Family and friends are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

"We’re hoping that if we keep bringing awareness that somebody might remember something from that date and they’ll speak," says Hayley Chiasson, a friend.

"I still have a lot of hope until I have the exact proof," says Robben. "I still hope every day he’s going to walk through the door."