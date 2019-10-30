HALIFAX -- It wasn’t long ago that Dale Kaizer struggled to read, but now he’s proud to call himself a writer -- proving it’s never too late to learn and reinvent yourself.

Most days, you will find Kaizer at the arena in Chester, N.S., where he earns a pay cheque by helping take care of the ice.

From installing windows to working in the oil patch, the 55-year-old man has always earned a good living with his hands.

Kaizer quit school in Grade 7, went to work, and eventually started a family, but something was missing.

“I always wanted to finish my education and reach my potential,” he says.

So, after his last birthday, Kaizer made a decision that would alter the course of his life, and put him on a new path.

On a regular basis, Kaizer makes the 15-minute drive up the highway to Hubbards, N.S., where he has been working on obtaining his GED.

He says he wants to set a good example for his two grandsons, who are in high school.

Kaizer has already completed four of the five required subjects and expects to finish this month. In the process, he and his teacher have discovered that Kaizer is an excellent writer.

“He started liking it. He’s a lyricist, he’s a guitar player, so the poetic style started coming through more and more in his writing,” says teacher Rick Ratcliffe.

“He is finding his voice -- a voice he wasn’t aware he had.”

“I just want to serve in my writing,” says Kaizer. “If I can write something or say something that will help another, then that’s my goal.”

Already with some published newspaper articles under his belt, Kaizer is looking forward to tackling even bigger projects, and perhaps turning to writing as a fulltime profession.