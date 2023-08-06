Finding Nemo Junior play takes stage in Glace Bay

A local take on a popular Disney blockbuster is taking stage in Glace Bay, N.S.

The cast of local production Finding Nemo Junior spent most of Sunday rehearsing at the Savoy Theatre.

“I'm playing Nemo and Nemo has a lot of different emotions during the show. He switches them very easily,” said 11-year-old Ellie Sinclair.

The local production’s storyline follows the same plot as the popular movie, which made millions at the box office.

Sinclair is playing the main character in the 60 minute musical that features a 20-person cast of rising young stars.

“We have more cast members that this is their first show ever, then there are that had anything to do before, which is so exciting because so many of our production team got their first shot on this stage too,” said Kathleen O’Toole-MacGillivray, co-director of the production.

It was hard to tell who the rookies were on the stage Sunday though, everyone was in sync and well-rehearsed.

“Sensory overload. There's lots of colour, lots of sparkle, lots of fun really catchy songs, and lots of kids having a lot of fun,” said O’Toole-MacGillvray.

The production is a way to bring the famous theatre back to its roots, by bringing young people in and having them get their start at the Savoy stage.

“The Savoy has always done a lot to support youth in the community with Festival on the Bay years and years ago, and we have quite a few kids from Glace Bay in the play, and Sydney, and other areas,” said Lindsay Thompson, co-director.

For local performers, it's all about gaining experience and sharing the stage with friends.

“A lot of these people i just met doing this, so it's been fun getting to know them too,” said Sinclair.

The first of three shows begins Thursday night at the Savoy Theatre.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.