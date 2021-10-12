Finding "normal": office workers returning, but some businesses still struggling

HALIFAX -

It's still not what it was, but business has certainly picked up in downtown Halifax in recent weeks.

The loosening of restrictions has led to a gradual return of a great many office workers, but they're not all back, and some say they never will be.

That has some business owners deeply concerned about their own futures.

"Today, I can say probably 50 per cent of the business right now is back," said Mike Bitar, co-owner of the popular Mama Gratti's Deli & Market in the Scotia Square Mall.

"If the people don't come back, at least 80 per cent capacity, we're in trouble," Bitar said.

A few steps away, in Grand Parade, several dozen people were soaking up the lunchtime sunshine, but some companies have made no secret the work-from-home model is one they'd like to keep -- and many of their workers want it, too.

"For knowledge-based workers, they've become accustomed to working remotely and frankly, it's convinced a lot of people, employers and employees alike, that work can be done very effectively remotely," said human resource advisor Gerald Walsh, adding the trend is helpful for companies battling an ongoing worker shortage.

"They can look much more broadly for workers - assuming they have a well-established remote workplace policy and practice in place, and likewise for individuals seeking employment, they no longer have to look for employers in their neighbourhood or the respective communities. They can actually really find work anywhere, so I think this is the way it's going to be for the foreseeable future for sure."

But not everyone agrees the future of work will be quite so different -- at least in the immediate future.

"I think people have been talking about the 'new normal.' I think we're just as 'normal', said Patrick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

"I think there will be a bit of a hybrid. I don't think it will be extreme, one way or the other. I think people are returning to the office. I think there will be more flexibility. I think employers will need to provide more flexibility," he said.

Still, Bitar is among those who'd like to see a more traditional return to work, and a lot more office workers stopping by for lunch at his establishment.

"I asked the manager in the mall the other day, he said we only have 38 per cent of people back to the mall," he said.

"If the people are not back to the mall, we're in trouble, you know what I mean?"