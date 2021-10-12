Finding "normal": office workers returning, but some businesses still struggling
It's still not what it was, but business has certainly picked up in downtown Halifax in recent weeks.
The loosening of restrictions has led to a gradual return of a great many office workers, but they're not all back, and some say they never will be.
That has some business owners deeply concerned about their own futures.
"Today, I can say probably 50 per cent of the business right now is back," said Mike Bitar, co-owner of the popular Mama Gratti's Deli & Market in the Scotia Square Mall.
"If the people don't come back, at least 80 per cent capacity, we're in trouble," Bitar said.
A few steps away, in Grand Parade, several dozen people were soaking up the lunchtime sunshine, but some companies have made no secret the work-from-home model is one they'd like to keep -- and many of their workers want it, too.
"For knowledge-based workers, they've become accustomed to working remotely and frankly, it's convinced a lot of people, employers and employees alike, that work can be done very effectively remotely," said human resource advisor Gerald Walsh, adding the trend is helpful for companies battling an ongoing worker shortage.
"They can look much more broadly for workers - assuming they have a well-established remote workplace policy and practice in place, and likewise for individuals seeking employment, they no longer have to look for employers in their neighbourhood or the respective communities. They can actually really find work anywhere, so I think this is the way it's going to be for the foreseeable future for sure."
But not everyone agrees the future of work will be quite so different -- at least in the immediate future.
"I think people have been talking about the 'new normal.' I think we're just as 'normal', said Patrick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
"I think there will be a bit of a hybrid. I don't think it will be extreme, one way or the other. I think people are returning to the office. I think there will be more flexibility. I think employers will need to provide more flexibility," he said.
Still, Bitar is among those who'd like to see a more traditional return to work, and a lot more office workers stopping by for lunch at his establishment.
"I asked the manager in the mall the other day, he said we only have 38 per cent of people back to the mall," he said.
"If the people are not back to the mall, we're in trouble, you know what I mean?"
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Don't drink the water': Iqaluit drinking water supply possibly tainted with petroleum hydrocarbons
Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
NEW | Canada's former top bureaucrat says price of public life 'going up'
The country's former Clerk of the Privy Council says the last several years have shown that the price of entering into the political ring is 'going up.'
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting
Like many Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Dona Sue Bissey has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media. But the judge sentencing her Tuesday to 14 days in jail said it was for her actions, not her beliefs.
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Toronto
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Toronto gets first look at what it will be like to ride Eglinton Crosstown LRT
Torontonians are getting their first glimpse of what it will be like to ride on the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
-
Ontario restaurant owners warn Ford government 'civil disobedience' is coming without capacity changes
Ontario restaurateurs are expressing their frustration with the provincial government after a cabinet minister failed to attend a meeting to discuss capacity limits in the hospitality industry, and staff asked attendees not to raise their concerns in the media.
Calgary
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
'This is not it': ATA remains critical of COVID-19 contact tracing plan for schools
Alberta Health Services says it will take until November to rehire staff needed to do contact tracing of COVID-19 in schools.
-
Calgary researchers studying impact of cancer on young patients
A team of Calgary researchers is trying to understand the long term impact of cancer in a group that is often under-represented in cancer research.
Edmonton
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
-
'This is not it': ATA remains critical of COVID-19 contact tracing plan for schools
Alberta Health Services says it will take until November to rehire staff needed to do contact tracing of COVID-19 in schools.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
Facing shortage, Quebec to headhunt health staff in France, Brazil, Lebanon, elsewhere
Quebec has a new solution in mind to fill its nurse shortage after the pandemic: to headhunt around the globe. Recruitment missions are set for France, Belgium, Lebanon, Brazil and northern Africa.
-
Man, 41, shot and injured in Montreal North
Montreal police say a 41-year-old man was shot in the upper body on Tuesday afternoon, but his life isn't in danger.
Ottawa
-
Calls for judicial inquiry into LRT grow louder ahead of council meeting
Calls for a judicial inquiry into Ottawa's Confederation Line light rail system are growing louder ahead of a key vote at Ottawa City Council.
-
Bison unharmed after viral video shows head trapped in car at Quebec wildlife park
A bison at a wildlife park in western Quebec is unhurt after a frightening incident over the weekend.
-
Renfrew, Ont. DriveTest centre to cut hours despite major test backlog
Despite hundreds of thousands of backlogged passenger road tests across Ontario, the Renfrew DriveTest Centre is set to cut its hours in half in November.
London
-
TVDSB taking immediate steps to address enrolment at Sir Arthur Currie
Intense enrolment pressure at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London, Ont., is causing the Thames Valley District school Board (TVDSB) to take “immediate steps.”
-
School outbreak declared: Supply teacher was in multiple classes
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visits in North Bay
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visited North Bay on Tuesday to address the addictions and mental health problems in the city.
-
Who let the dogs out? Police seek suspect who released dogs at Timmins animal shelter
The Timmins Police Service is looking for whoever broke into a local animal shelter and released three shelter dogs Friday night.
-
Vandals target Sudbury seniors, breaking 11 car windows
More than a dozen Sudbury seniors were targeted in a recent rash of vandalism over the Thanksgiving weekend. At least 11 residents of a Flour Mill apartment building found their car windows smashed and their belongings rifled through.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Push for transportation mode shift in Winnipeg hits congestion
A series of motions made by a Winnipeg city councillor Tuesday aimed to beef up the city’s bike infrastructure.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 7, dead after being hit by car on Highway 5: Sask. RCMP
A seven-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 5, 10 km west of Wadena on Monday.
-
Saskatoon restaurant owner finds lack of provincial mandate on proof of vaccination for staff 'confusing'
The province’s proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test mandate is causing confusion for some restaurant owners as the directive doesn't apply to its workers.
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified
The Athabasca Health Authority declared a tuberculosis outbreak in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Oct. 8.
Regina
-
80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as Sask. tops baseline ICU capacity
The number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan intensive care units has surpassed the province’s usual ICU capacity.
-
American journalist Anderson Cooper filming story in Sask. on unmarked residential school gravesite
American journalist Anderson Cooper was on Cowessess First Nation over the weekend, filming a story on the unmarked residential school gravesite.
-
Raiders controversy reflects deeper issues in the hockey community
On Oct. 1, 2021, the Western Hockey League (WHL) was rocked by controversy when the Prince Albert Raiders, a franchise with 38 years of history, unveiled a third jersey from its storied past. The jersey, sporting the usual green and white, included an eye catching, and distasteful logo on the front.
Vancouver
-
Visit with a robot: B.C. researchers test out new way to connect in long-term care
The telepresence robot gives more flexibility to video calls by allowing people to maneuver a tablet mounted on a pole and wheels from a far-away location.
-
Several major B.C. ski resorts announce vaccine mandate for staff
Three B.C. ski resorts are implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff for the upcoming winter season.
-
After passing grim milestone in COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. confirms 2,000 cases, 28 deaths over holiday weekend
Another 2,000 cases were confirmed in B.C. over the Thanksgiving weekend, the provincial health ministry said in its latest update on COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 292 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over Thanksgiving weekend
Provincial health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other relevant information recorded over the Thanksgiving long weekend on Tuesday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tofino General Hospital
Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino General Hospital (TGH) on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'No more politics': Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps not seeking re-election next year
Victoria's 52nd mayor was first elected in November 2014, before being re-elected in 2018. Since then, she says she's happy to have watched the city grow and become more diverse.