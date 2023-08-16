Finding the 'flecks': NS Health teams investigating endoscopy cleaning issue

Nova Scotia Health says it's "conducting a thorough and methodical investigation" into the source of unexplained black flecks turning up on endoscopy equipment after being sterilized.

As CTV News reported Tuesday, the problem has resulted in hundreds of postponements and rescheduled procedures.

"Endoscopy is a large part of many physician's practice, and this has impacted many patients, unfortunately," said Dr. Madelaine Plourde, a physician in the department of surgery.

The hospital paused the procedures on July 20 when the issue was flagged, but finding the source is proving to be difficult.

“Several machines of varying ages and locations at the VG site are impacted," said Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Jennifer Lewandowski, via email.

“We are conducting a thorough and methodical investigation into the possible source of the black flecks before we can move to a solution that involves replacing the equipment.

"This includes several comprehensive water tests and engaging an external consultant to evaluate the water," said Lewandowski.

For its part, the water utility says it doesn't believe the problem is the water itself.

"Our Water Quality team has been in communication with Nova Scotia Health regarding this issue. The cause of this issue is still under investigation by NSH," said Halifax Water external communications & public relations advisor Jake Fulton, via email.

"To our knowledge, there is no indication at this time that it is due to Halifax Water infrastructure."

"Our Water Quality team communicates with staff at Nova Scotia Health anytime there is potential for a change in water quality that could impact a hospital," said Fulton.

"Our drinking water continues to meet the Health Canada Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality."

As the investigation continues, NSH says it continues to work with patients on alternate solutions.

"Nova Scotia Health continues to contact patients scheduled for endoscopy procedures at the VG site of the QEII to offer them appointments with the same doctors at other sites within the Central Zone, or to reschedule their appointments at the QEII in the future," said Lewandowski.

"As of Wednesday afternoon, we are still only doing urgent and emergency procedures at the QEII with alternate equipment."

It's a situation health advocates are watching carefully.

"Endoscopies are an important tool for colorectal cancer, as an example, and Nova Scotia actually has some of the highest rates in Canada," said Heather Mulligan, the Canadian Cancer Society's advocacy manager for Atlantic Canada.

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson says she's aware delays and postponements can be difficult for patients, but she's confident the VG team is working on solutions.

"NSH is managing this issue and I have confidence that they are working quickly on solutions with these patients at the top of their minds," she said.

