Fiona cleanup: Federal government poised to send more troops to Atlantic Canada

Defence Minister Anita Anand says there are now 700 military members in Atlantic Canada helping with the cleanup after post-tropical storm Fiona left much of the region in tatters.

Anand says Canadian Armed Forces members in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southwestern Newfoundland are helping to clear debris, reopen roads, check on residents and assess damage.

The minister says additional troops are on standby, along with some ships and aircraft.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says 180 of the region's 706 small-craft harbours were in the path of the storm, adding that work is underway to determine the extent of the damage.

Murray says the department knows of at least 99 harbours that are partially operational and five that are so damaged they are no longer functional.

As well, work is underway in many harbours to remove dozens of sunken or grounded vessels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.

