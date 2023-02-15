Fiona damage: Major changes ahead as P.E.I. national parks set to reopen for 2023 season

Prince Edward Island’s national parks will be open to visitors for the 2023 season, but people will notice dramatic changes to the shoreline and infrastructure because of damage from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Parks Canada held an information session Wednesday to update the public on the work they have completed since the storm ravaged the island’s coastline in September, 2022.

Many of the access points to the beaches on the island’s north shore will be changed when people are allowed to return, but there are some areas that will be off limits to visitors.

Parks Canada says Fiona heavily damaged Robinsons Island Road and trail system. Waves and storm surges eroded portions of the causeway to the island. As a result, the road will be closed to vehicles. Visitors looking to access the trail system to the park will be able to park at Brackley Beach and hike or cycle to the island – a distance of approximately 3.5 kilometres.

Beach access is currently permitted at two locations since the September storm -- Covehead Lighthouse Beach and North Rustico Beach. According to Parks Canada, they will allow more access to beaches once they complete repairs. Many of the beaches will have new stairs and entrance points.

Both the Stanhope and Cavendish Campgrounds and the national historic sites administered by Parks Canada will reopen for the 2023 season.

The damage is significant at the Cavendish Campground. Ten sites have been decommissioned and a washroom facility remains under construction.

“Parks Canada is looking forward to welcoming visitors back and would like to thank team members locally and nationally for the phenomenal efforts that have made this reopening possible,” reads a news release from the national agency.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.