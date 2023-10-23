Fiona-felled trees causing struggles for P.E.I. woodlot owners

The province of Prince Edward Island has released a detailed report of how many trees were destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona last year.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, about 34,000 hectares of the island’s forests lost more than 70 per cent of trees.

The department used high resolution satellite imagery and AI technology to assess the damage, finding the eastern region of the island suffered the most damage.

The province says they have spent $340,000 on public woodland cleanup since the storm.

"So the expenditures have been incredible this year because of Fiona and the Fiona salvage, and our budget is almost exhausted," said Kate MacQuarrie, P.E.I. director of Forests, Fish, and Wildlife.

The provincial data shows the majority of the damage happened in private woodlots.

The P.E.I. Woodlot Owners Association (PEIWOA) says the amount of fallen trees has had a major impact on the forestry industry.

The price of wood has also dropped with the increased amount of trees on the market after Fiona.

Woodlot owners say the price of wood has lowered because the trees knocked down by Fiona have been drying on the ground for a year and dry wood means a lower price.

PEIWOA says they are calling for more assistance for woodlot owners.

"I fully recognize there's a lot more work out there that needs to be done,” said MacQuarrie. “I want to explore all options that I have to help landowners continue to get that work done."

According to PEIWOA, woodlot owners want to get their lands cleaned up so they can be used for productive crops again.

It takes 40 to 50 years for trees to grow to a size where they can be used for lumber.

The association estimates woodlot owners lost $40 million because of the impact of Fiona.

