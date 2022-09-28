Fiona-related power outages impact some COVID-19 vaccine appointments in N.S.

Some Nova Scotians scheduled for a COVID-19 or other vaccination this week may be asked to rebook due to impacts of power outages on vaccine supplies.

In a news release Tuesday, the province says COVID-19 and other vaccines only remain effective when stored at a specific temperature, part of what is known as "cold chain."

Widespread power outages cause by Fiona have disrupted the cold chain at some pharmacies and other sites where vaccines were stored.

"Public Health staff will need to confirm that vaccines have maintained the appropriate temperature at affected sites," read the release. "It will take between five and seven business days for Public Health to assess the cold chain with pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other sites across the province."

The province says a small number of appointments booked for this week will be cancelled while that work is done.

Those Nova Scotians will receive a call from their local pharmacy or clinic, or they may get an email cancellation from CanImmunize.

“I know this is disappointing and frustrating for some Nova Scotians, but we need to ensure the vaccines we are administering are effective,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release Tuesday.

The province says Public Health is working with pharmacies and other immunizers to determine next steps.

"Nova Scotians who received a dose of vaccine since Saturday may be called back by their provider to receive another dose if it is found that their vaccine was stored at an improper temperature. If they do not receive a call, that means their immunizer was unaffected," read the news release.

Anyone concerned about a dose received in recent days should contact the provider where they received their vaccine.

Nova Scotia’s supply of Imvamune, the monkeypox vaccine, was not affected because power was maintained at its storage site, the provincial bio depot in Dartmouth.