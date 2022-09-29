‘Fiona’ the kitten finds new home after hurricane

A kitten weathered the storm that hit the Maritimes this past weekend.

Dumped on the side of the road before the storm hit the province, the kitten was found by a resident living in New Germany.

While the resident was unable to keep the kitten, Kendra Rafuse offered to keep her.

“He brought her over to me and asked If I would help him because he has five. As soon as I saw the little thing all wet, my husband and I said we’re keeping her,” said Rafuse.

Only about eight weeks old, it didn’t take long for Rafuse to name her after the storm, Fiona.

“She was very messy when I got her and so I cleaned her up and now I just think she’s the world,” said Rafuse.

While Fiona’s health is still considered to be in the danger zone for the next ten days, Rafuse said Fiona has been enjoying her new warm home.

“She likes it," Rafuse said. "She’s pretty mischievous, she knows everywhere to go and she can just run around and do her own thing."