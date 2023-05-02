Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire

A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.

The O'Leary Fire Department received a call about the fire at Cavendish Agri Services around 10:30 p.m., according to Kip Ready, a communications officer with the province.

Crews from Alberton, Miminegash, Tignish, Tyne Valley, and West Point also helped fight the fire.

The RCMP says crews quickly determined the burning materials were not at risk of exploding and the fire could be contained.

Video posted to social media showed large plumes of smoke and flames coming from the building, though officials say there was no threat to the public.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say one building was severely damaged by the fire.

The provincial fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.