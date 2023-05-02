Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
The O'Leary Fire Department received a call about the fire at Cavendish Agri Services around 10:30 p.m., according to Kip Ready, a communications officer with the province.
Crews from Alberton, Miminegash, Tignish, Tyne Valley, and West Point also helped fight the fire.
The RCMP says crews quickly determined the burning materials were not at risk of exploding and the fire could be contained.
Video posted to social media showed large plumes of smoke and flames coming from the building, though officials say there was no threat to the public.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say one building was severely damaged by the fire.
The provincial fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
Toronto
-
Mystery surrounds case of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year on
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs host Florida Panthers tonight as 2nd round starts
Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. game marks the Leafs’ deepest playoff run in almost two decades and fans will be in out in full force to show their support.
-
Transit riders across most of Ontario can now use debit cards to pay for fares
Most transit agencies across Ontario—with the exception of the TTC—will now accept both debit and credit cards for fare payments.
Calgary
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
-
Alberta's NDP and UCP deadlocked as campaign officially begins: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta's UCP and NDP are locked in a dead heat as the political parties seek support in the upcoming provincial election.
Montreal
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9:30
LIVE @ 9:30 | Edmonton fire chief to talk fire risk Tuesday morning, after full day of firefighting
Edmonton's fire chief is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about the fire risk in the capital city.
-
Alberta's election campaign enters second day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary
Alberta's provincial election campaign continues today with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Crash in North Bay at the Highway 11/17 junction
Two lanes and the south shoulder are reopened Tuesday morning following a crash on Highway 11 at the Highway 17 junction on Algonquin Avenue.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights goalie Brett Brochu out for tonight’s game three in Sarnia
The London Knights will be without their starting goalie for game three of the Western Conference Final in Sarnia.
-
Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?
A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone’s cross-country trip to make stop in London, Ont.
A 25-day cross-country trip by the Royal Canadian Air Force began Monday and will finish on May 25.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
AI duels human in Saskatoon beer brewing competition
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We’re the helpers out there': Why some Saskatoon first responders are calling for Code Changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
-
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
-
Regina elementary school to reopen following water main break, 'extensive' repairs
Regina's McLurg Elementary School will reopen on May 2, nearly a month to the day after a water main break forced students to attend classes elsewhere.
Vancouver Island
-
'The whole community is in mourning': 2 dead after boat capsizes off Haida Gwaii
Two men are dead of suspected drowning after their fishing boat capsized near Haida Gwaii over the weekend.
-
Langford matching $75K in donations for displaced residents of RidgeView Place
The City of Langford is expected to announce more help for residents of a highrise apartment building that was evacuated last month for the second time since 2019 because of structural defects.
-
Prohibited driver arrested after hitting child: West Shore RCMP
A four-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike Thursday—driven by a man who was prohibited from doing so, West Shore RCMP said.