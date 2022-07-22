Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I, evacuation underway

The MV Holiday Island ferry is being evacuated after a fire in the engine room Friday morning.

The ferry left port in Caribou, N.S., at 10 a.m. on its way to Wood Islands, P.E.I. The fire broke out just after 11 a.m.

According to Northumberland Ferries Limited, which operates the ferry, the ship’s crew and safety systems contained the fire and there are no injuries.

The ferry has run aground outside the harbour entrance to Wood Islands. The RCMP is asking people to avoid the area.

#RCMPPEI is assisting with an incident offshore near the Wood Island Ferry Terminal. The terminal is currently closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work. — RCMP P.E.I. (@RCMPPEI) July 22, 2022

“Out of an abundance of caution and to focus on safely getting the passengers ashore, we are suspending all operations today on the Wood Islands-Caribou service,” said Don Cormier, the vice president for Northumberland Ferries, in a statement.

Passengers are currently being evacuated off the vessel via inflatable slides to get to rafts below.

This is a developing story. More to come...