Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I, passengers evacuated

The MV Holiday Island ferry was evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room earlier in the day.

The ferry left port in Caribou, N.S., at 10 a.m. travelling to Wood Islands, P.E.I. The fire started just after 11 a.m.

According to Northumberland Ferries Limited, which operates the ferry, the ship’s crew and safety systems contained the fire and there are no injuries.

The ferry ran aground outside the harbour entrance to Wood Islands.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to focus on safely getting the passengers ashore, we are suspending all operations today on the Wood Islands-Caribou service,” said Don Cormier, the vice president for Northumberland Ferries, in a statement.

Passengers were evacuated from the vessel via inflatable slides to get to rafts below. All the passengers are off the boat and have been taken ashore. The coast guard remains on scene.

According to the JRCC, 182 passengers have safely disembarked, while 18 crew members and seven local firefighters remain on board.

A news conference is expected later Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come...