Fire breaks out on ferry between N.S. and P.E.I, passengers evacuated

Canada's 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of sexual assault

Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax Regional Police about the allegations because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.

A Hockey Canada jersey is displayed in Vancouver, on Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

