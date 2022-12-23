Fire burns two apartment buildings in Saint John, N.B.

No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John, N.B.

At least two apartment buildings are damaged and thick black smoke is covering the city’s Haymarket Square area.

Residents in nearby buildings have been evacuated. People who have breathing difficulties have been warned to stay away from the area.

The Saint John Fire Department says gusty winds are adding to the challenge of getting the situation under control.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting residents who’ve been displaced.

No cause for the fire has been determined. Residents tell CTV News they heard what sounded like an explosion before realizing the building was on fire.

This is a developing story.