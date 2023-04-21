Fire caused by cigarette butt displaces 19 from Halifax apartment building
More than a dozen tenants in Halifax are hoping to return home Friday following an afternoon fire Thursday that knocked out power to their building.
Fire crews were called to the three-story apartment building on Herring Cove Road, around 3 p.m.
The fire started when a tenant tossed a cigarette butt, which landed on a piece of cardboard, the building’s owner tells CTV News.
The cardboard caught fire and spread to a set of wooded steps attached to the building, which melted a pipe that connected the building to the electrical grid, Kevin LeBlanc says.
The fire and outage displaced at lead 19 tenants, who are receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross. They were able to grab personal items and clothing before they had to leave.
LeBlanc said electricians were on site Friday making repairs, but Nova Scotia Power must inspect the work before restoring power.
