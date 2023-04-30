Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued

An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.

Progressive Conservative MLA Brian Comer provided an update Sunday night on social media, saying officials at Kameron Coal reported the fire to the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration and that the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

Comer writes, "No workers were underground at the time of the incident. As a precaution, the department has issued a stop work order. The situation is being monitored."

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor James Edwards told CTV News that a fire was reported Sunday at the Donkin Coal Mine but it's now under control, and it's believed the fire started on a conveyor belt underground.

Edwards also confirmed there were no injuries and said nobody was working there at the time.

A photo shared with CTV News appears to show heavy smoke billowing from the mine which is located in Donkin, Nova Scotia.

CTV News reached out to Kameron Coal but has not yet heard back from the mining company.