Fire crews battle fire at Halifax-area recycling plant

Fulton says crews took a defensive approach while RCMP blocked off the site of the fire, noting local residents were encouraged to evacuate by RCMP to avoid inhaling toxic smoke. (PHOTO: Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic) Fulton says crews took a defensive approach while RCMP blocked off the site of the fire, noting local residents were encouraged to evacuate by RCMP to avoid inhaling toxic smoke. (PHOTO: Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.

Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim's face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island