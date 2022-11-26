Fire crews battle fire at Halifax-area recycling plant

Fire crews in the Halifax area are hard at work Saturday morning battling a fire at a recycling plant off of Prospect Road.

Crews were initially alerted to the fire on Mills Drive around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found a heavy fire burning in a pile of scrap metal.

According to Halifax Fire Acting District Chief Joe Fulton, crews had to call in tankers and aerials to help fight the fire.

Fulton says crews took a defensive approach while RCMP blocked off the site of the fire, noting local residents were encouraged to evacuate by RCMP to avoid inhaling toxic smoke.

Prospect Road is currently closed to traffic due to heavy smoke from the fire.