HALIFAX -- Fire crews are still on the scene of a structure fire on High Street in New Glasgow, N.S.

Crews responded to a fire around 1:45 a.m. on Friday. Fire officials say nobody was living in the home, and no one was injured.

As of 5:30 a.m. crews were still on the scene, and portions of High Street and North Provost Street are closed.

The investigation is ongoing.