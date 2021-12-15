Fire damages commercial building in Saint John
A fire heavily damaged an engine-rebuilding shop in Saint John.
Platoon Chief Brian Wilson says all of the city’s fire crews were called to the commercial building on City Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was out around 6 a.m., but police closed the road to traffic for much of the morning.
An investigation into how the fire started is underway.
