Fire damages Dartmouth home, sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries following a house fire on Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth, N.S.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) tells CTV News that most of the damage was sustained in the garage area of the two-storey home, with extensive heat and smoke damage done to the main living areas.
The fire department says it was an extremely hot and fast-moving fire and that a next-door home was saved by the quick action of fire crews.
HRFE says investigators arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday and would stay for a while to determine the cause of the fire.
Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the scene.
BREAKING | Woman dead after fire at downtown Toronto rooming house: paramedics
Officials say an elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out at a rooming house in downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning.
Minister Alghabra to make announcement that will 'benefit' Canadian air passengers in Toronto
Canada’s Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghabra, is scheduled to make an announcement in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday that the government says will benefit Canadian air passengers.
-
Avril Lavigne kicks topless woman protesting Ontario Greenbelt development off Junos stage
Avril Lavigne kicked a streaker off stage at Monday night’s Juno ceremony after the show was interrupted to protest Ontario’s development of the Greenbelt.
'Too much work, too little return': Calgary council to discuss recall legislation
Calgary city councillors will debate a process to initiate recall petitions this week, which could potentially see those same councillors ousted from their jobs.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
-
Calgary producer, animators and dancer among those who represented the city at the 2023 Oscars
Calgary was well-represented at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Three Calgarians were nominated for awards and another got to show their skills on stage during a musical performance.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating 7th fire in Saint-Laurent in 2023
For the seventh time since the start of the year, the Montreal police's arson squad is in the Saint-Laurent borough investigating after a fire was started at a commercial building.
Red carpet rolled out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
-
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
BREAKING | Wanted man arrested in residential building in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie arrest wanted man after a residential building was asked to shelter in place Monday afternoon
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
Senior loses $8,000 in 'grandparent scam': Strathroy-Caradoc police
A senior citizen in Strathroy, Ont. is out $8,000 after falling victim to a 'grandparent scam,' and now police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
-
Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend
Two London police officers were treated in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday. On Monday, police held a press conference and shed more light on what happened during Saturday's tense standoff.
-
Local Army reservists depart London International Airport for Arctic operation
A group of local Army reservists departed London, Ont. on Saturday, bound for a nearly two week-long mission in Canada’s Arctic.
'I'm feeling vindicated': Court of appeal rules in favour of St. Andrews mayor stripped of duties
A Manitoba mayor stripped of key duties by her own council in 2019 says she has been vindicated after the province's highest court ruled the council didn't have the authority to do what it did.
-
'We need to send that strong message': EPC votes down Tartan Towing settlement agreement
Mayor Scott Gillingham and his inner circle don’t want to let a local towing company off the hook.
-
Arson charge laid in fire that burned landmark Manitoba hotel to the ground
A 64-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a landmark hotel in a small Manitoba community went up in flames.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ongoing LRT construction frustrates Hwy. 174 commuters
Ongoing LRT construction in Ottawa's east end has some commuters unhappy with lane reductions along Highway 174.
-
-
Residents displaced by Overbrook fire yet to find housing
Many residents displaced by a fire in an Overbrook apartment building are still looking for permanent housing three weeks later.
Family of Sask. man will have to wait to hear verdict of the man charged in his death
The family of a La Ronge man will have to wait to find out what happens to the man charged in his death, as the judge reserved the verdict until April 17.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Backlash over Burnaby's proposal to build waste facility in parkland
The City of Burnaby’s proposal to build a green recyling and organic waste facility is causing controversy – as it would mean paving over designated parkland.
-
Flair Airlines CEO accuses rival of working with U.S. company that seized its leased aircraft
After a weekend of cancelled flights, the CEO of Flair Airlines came out swinging Monday, accusing one of Canada’s two major airlines of working with a U.S. hedge fund that seized four Flair jets over the weekend.
-
Calls for improved Sask. overdose strategy grows as 103 suspected overdoses reported in 2 months
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
-
Province to continue to allow residents to purchase MRI service at private clinics
The Saskatchewan government will continue to allow residents to purchase MRI services at private clinics.
-
'The only acceptable number is zero': Sask. launches new WorkSafe strategy
The Saskatchewan Government has launched a new plan to reduce the number of work-related deaths and serious injuries in the province.
'Living in limbo': B.C. condo owner concerned after strata council implements new age restriction
Brianna Pascoe has penned a letter to B.C. Premier David Eby after the strata council in her Duncan condo building voted to enact a 55-plus age restriction bylaw.
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
Vancouver Island major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Sooke
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man died of injuries sustained in a remote area near Sooke.