Fire damages production facility in Hants County, N.S.
Fire has damaged a production facility in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.
The call to CKF Inc. in Hantsport came in around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The fire was contained to one part of the production line, but did spread to the roof, causing extensive damage, said Paul Maynard, deputy chief of the West Hants Regional Fire Service.
He says the fire was contained within 30 minutes and one employee suffered smoke inhalation.
Fire crews from eight stations around the area responded to the blaze.
It’s believed to have started by accident, Maynard says.
He expects the production line should to be up and running in a few days.
The facility makes egg cartons, coffee trays, and other food service products.
