Fire damages Spryfield rink, cancels pro wrestling event this weekend

A fire has damaged the Spryfield Lions Rink and has forced organizers of a professional wrestling promotion to cancel their scheduled event for this weekend.

Halifax Fire responded to the call around 9:30 a.m., from a staff member at the rink who reported the fire and when crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke billowing from a vent at the rear of the arena.

District Fire Chief Jim Stymiest told CTV News that there was considerable damage to the back of the arena in a kitchen facility but the fire didn’t appear to spread or damage the front of the building or the second floor.

No injuries were reported but the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Damage from the fire has forced Ultimate Championships Wrestling (UCW), a Halifax-based professional wrestling promotion company to cancel its event at the arena Saturday night.

UCW general manager Kevin “KD” Daniels said they had already sold more than 280 tickets for the event and were expecting it to be standing-room only with another 100 to 150 fans anticipated at the gate.

“It’s really disappointing for us,” said Daniels. “We searched high a low across the city to try and find another venue that would work but we weren’t able to find anywhere else we could host.”

The Spryfield Lions Centre has been the wrestling company's home base in Halifax and they hold anywhere from eight to 10 events in Spryfield each year.

Daniels said UCW are going to postpone the event for now and look to rebook the event soon and will honour all tickets sold but said they would also be offering full refunds for anyone who purchases tickets.

We have some very unfortunate news to pass along, due to a fire at the Spryfield Lion's Rink today we have to postpone tomorrows event.



We tried to do everything we could to move the show but unfortunately we could not.



We will provide an update on ticket refunds shortly. pic.twitter.com/jVU9A7FP8Z — UCW PRO WRESTLING (@ProUcw) April 28, 2023

“As soon as we find out from the venue, what the status is and whether or not we can run again, we’ll set up a postponement date and if people can’t make it, we’ll do a refund,” said Daniels.

There was a lot of work that went on behind the scenes to pull off the wrestling show and it not only affects the fans who purchases tickets but everyone in the company said Daniels, including the management and wrestlers.

“We had wrestlers coming in from Ontario and others from all across the Maritimes,” said Daniels. “There’s a lot of work that goes into an event like this from booking talent to booking hotels and flights, to truck rentals and that, it’s a real kick in the gut.”

Spryfield area MLA Brendan Maguire posted on social media that the fire began in the recreation space’s kitchen.

“I spoke to firefighters on sight (sic), there is significant damage to the backroom,” said Maguire on social media. “They do no (sic) have a full assessment of the damage, they will let me know when they do.”

The arena is also the home of the Halifax Hurricanes Lacrosse Association.

HRM closed the Spryfield arena in 2018 for several months to complete construction work to reinforce the roof structure and to bring it up to National Building Code to ensure it could meet engineering requirements for heavy snow load.

