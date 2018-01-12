

CTV Atlantic





A fire has destroyed a boathouse and forced people from their homes in Terence Bay, N.S.

Witnesses told CTV Atlantic that the fire started in a boathouse used for fishing gear and then spread to a utility pole, sparking a fire in another building.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency confirmed they were working to extinguish multiple fires on Lower Prospect Lane.

“Two boat stages caught on fire,” said witness Cassie Slaunwhite. “It originated in one and then spread to a few other things and I know that a few people had to evacuate their house due to the smoke getting inside.”

Nova Scotia Power shut power off in the area at the request of fire officials, but it has since been restored.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

Fire in Terrance bay last night. It appears a large boathouse was engulfed in flames, it spread to a utility pole, which likely sparked a fire on another building pic.twitter.com/6L67In42Wa — John Campbell (@JWCampbellCTV) January 12, 2018