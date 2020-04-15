CAP-PELE, N.B. -- A fire has destroyed a saw mill in Cap-Pele, N.B.

Approximately 50 firefighters from four departments arrived on the scene around 8:50 Wednesday morning and found the building engulfed in flames.

Early indications suggest the fire broke out in the back corner of the metal building.

"There was one main big building all around, they do trusses for houses, they do boxes for smokehouses, to put the fish in it," said Chief Ronald Cormier of the Cap-Pele Fire Department."They do lots of work; I think there were about 25 employees here."

All the employees made it out of the building safely.

Traffic was re-routed around the area for most of the day.

Cormier says the fire is not considered to be suspicious.