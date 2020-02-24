HALIFAX -- A community hall has been destroyed and a church has been damaged by fire in Digby, N.S.

Digby Fire Chief Robert Morgan says more than 80 firefighters from eight departments responded to Grace United Church early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the community hall attached to the church was engulfed in flames.

Morgan says the fire was brought under control around 8 a.m. and extinguished by 9:30 a.m.

The church sustained some exterior damage, but the hall is destroyed and will be torn down.

No one was injured.

Morgan says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators don’t believe it is suspicious.