HALIFAX -- A fire destroyed a crematorium in Dartmouth Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the Mount Hermon Cemetery at the corner of Nantucket Avenue and Victoria Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the crematorium’s roof was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Halifax Fire says there were no injuries, but the structure was destroyed.

No word on what caused the fire, as the investigation continues.