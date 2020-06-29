Advertisement
Fire destroys family home near Chester, N.S.
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 12:18PM ADT Last Updated Monday, June 29, 2020 12:54PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A family of five has been forced out of a home destroyed by a fire Sunday night near Chester, N.S.
The house fire happened around 7:30 near Squid Cove, which is northeast of Chester.
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the couple and three children with emergency purchases and clothing. The family is staying at a nearby cottage offered for their use.
No injuries have been reported from the fire.
