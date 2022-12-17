Fire destroys home in Brookdale, N.S., three people displaced
Three people are displaced from their home after a fire destroyed a split-entry house in Brookdale, N.S., which is located a few kilometres southeast of Amherst, N.S.
A news release from the Canadian Red Cross says multiple fire departments responded to the fire on Pumping Station Road just after 5 a.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported.
The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping all three displaced adults with emergency lodging, and other essential items like food and clothing purchases.
