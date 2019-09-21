

CTV Atlantic





A family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Amherst, Nova Scotia on Saturday.

At around 3:02 a.m. Amherst Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Liberty Lane in Amherst.

The fire, which officials say started inside in the back section of the mobile home, destroyed the home.

A man and two children were evacuated without injury.

Fire officials say the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

Meanwhile, the family is staying with relatives, with Canadian Red Cross volunteers assisting with emergency purchases including food and clothing.

The investigation continues.