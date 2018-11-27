

Fire destroyed an NB Power building in Bouctouche, N.B., on Monday night and crews are trying to figure out what started the fire at an operating centre on Route 115.

It will be a tough job as there is not much left of the building but charred wreckage and ashes. Soot and building scraps cover the property.

Chief Marcel Leblanc of the Bouctouche Fire Department said they got the call from dispatch at 5:51 p.m.

“(When we got there), there was just smoke coming out with the heat,” said Leblanc.

Flames spread through the air as seen in a video captured by a resident who lives just next door.

Another man who lives up the street says it was quite the site to see.

“There was a lot of smoke and really big flames,” said Roger Breau.

For a tight-knit community and a regularly-quiet town, the news spread as quick as the fire did.

“I just went for a quick look and there was a few loud explosions,” Breau said.

Leblanc said it took firefighters about five hours to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for NB Power says about 20 employees were working at the operating centre in Bouctouche, mostly linesworkers. Because of the fire, they worked in Moncton Tuesday.

There's no word on how the fire started or if it's being treated as suspicious.

“The cause is under investigation right now,” Leblanc said.

There were no injuries and but the building has been deemed a complete loss.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.