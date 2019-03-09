Featured
Fire destroys popular restaurant & market in small N.B. community
The Harbour View Restaurant & Market in the village of Alma N.B. has been reduced to rubble after a fire Friday afternoon.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:20PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:32PM AST
Fire crews responded to a fire at Harbour View Market and Restaurant in Alma N.B. around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Alma fire chief David Rossiter told CTV News fire crews were on the scene for eight hours attending to the fire. The building has been deemed a total loss.
Members of the community say this is a huge loss for their village.
The cause is still under investigation.