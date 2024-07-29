ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fire destroys tents at designated Halifax encampment site

    Share

    A fire destroyed two tents at a designated encampment site in Halifax on Saturday morning.

    Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said it was called to Cogswell Park at Welsford and Windsor Streets around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

    They extinguished two tent fires. No injuries were reported.

    There is no word on the cause of the fire. No witnesses have come forward.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News