A fire described as suspicious has destroyed a number of cabins overnight on Chapel Island, Cape Breton which is part of Potlotek First Nation.

Police say about 14 of the roughly 170 cabins on the island were burned to the ground.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. and some of them were fullly engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Nobody lives on the island, but it's been a historical meeting place for Mi'kmaq from all over the Maritimes for generations.

Investigators from the RCMP and fire marshal's office were on scene today.