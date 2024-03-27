Fire destroys well-known Cape Breton bus garage

At least three fire departments were on scene after a fire destroyed the Carabin’s bus garage on Wilson Road in Reserve Mines, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m.

Officers say no one was hurt and they believe everyone got out of the garage on time.

Nova Scotia Power was also on scene disconnecting power lines.

A large portion of Wilson Road was blocked off to traffic for a period of time.

"We know there are a lot of explosions happening as we're fighting the fire. Some shrapnel going in the air, some tanks are exploding,” said Cst. Gary Fraser of Cape Breton Regional Police.

Carabin's is a local, independently-owned bus company which has been in business in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality for about 30 years.

CTV Atlantic also spoke with a bus driver who works for the company when he arrived on scene.

"Well, I'm not worried about the job. I'm more worried about the people that work there,” said Norm Porter. “Of course, there's a lot of us that aren't going to be working because that's where all the buses get fixed, and if that's not going to happen I don't know what they're going to do. But my main concern is, nobody got injured."

The fire marshal’s office arrived on scene later in the afternoon to begin its investigation.

There is no word yet on a cause.

